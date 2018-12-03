https://static.leonoticias.com/www/menu/img/gente-estilo-desktop.jpg

Nick Jonas y Priyanka Chopra ya son marido y mujer

El cantante y la actriz han celebrado cuatro días de boda en la Indiao

E.N.

Nick Jonas y Priyanka Chopra ya son marido y mujer. Ayer, el cantante y la actriz pusieron el broche final a cuatro días intensos de celebración en el lujoso hotel Umaid Bhawan Palace, en Jodhpur, al noroeste de la India, en una ceremonia cristiana oficiada por el padre del novio, Paul Kevin Jonas.

Los festejos comenzaron el jueves y han estado repletos de bailes, juegos artificiales y conciertos. De todos los detalles ha ido informando 'Times of India'. El viernes los novios se casaron por el rito hindú y, ayer, tuvo lugar la ceremonia cristiana. Han sido testigos de este momento la madre y los hermanos de Nick: Kevin, Joe y Frankie con sus respectivas parejas. También la madre y la prima de la novia, la cantante Parineeti Chopra. Los novios iban vestidos con diseños de Ralph Laurent.

