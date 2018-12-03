Nick Jonas y Priyanka Chopra ya son marido y mujer. Ayer, el cantante y la actriz pusieron el broche final a cuatro días intensos de celebración en el lujoso hotel Umaid Bhawan Palace, en Jodhpur, al noroeste de la India, en una ceremonia cristiana oficiada por el padre del novio, Paul Kevin Jonas.
One of the most special things that our relationship has given us is a merging of families who love and respect each other’s faiths and cultures. And so planning our wedding with an amalgamation of both was so so amazing. An important part for the girl in an Indian wedding is the Mehendi. Once again we made it our own and it was an afternoon that kicked off the celebrations in the way we both dreamed.
Los festejos comenzaron el jueves y han estado repletos de bailes, juegos artificiales y conciertos. De todos los detalles ha ido informando 'Times of India'. El viernes los novios se casaron por el rito hindú y, ayer, tuvo lugar la ceremonia cristiana. Han sido testigos de este momento la madre y los hermanos de Nick: Kevin, Joe y Frankie con sus respectivas parejas. También la madre y la prima de la novia, la cantante Parineeti Chopra. Los novios iban vestidos con diseños de Ralph Laurent.